Kashmir on alert: Centre on Monday has issued high alerts to all the states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also chairing the Cabinet meeting in view of the present situation in the Jammu and Kashmir. A meeting of Congress MPs in Lok Sabha will be held in Parliament today.

Centre government has issued advisory alerts to all the states. Reports said the alerts have been put in view of the crisis situation in the Jammu and Kashmir. States have been advised to be alert against attempts to fan communal clashes. Police forces in Uttar Pradesh and other states carried out anti-riot drills to defend any untoward incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also holding a crucial meeting at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Cabinet ministers are also attending the meeting with the PM Narendra Modi. The Kashmir situation is likely to be discussed in the meeting.

As the tension continues to simmer in J&K over a looming uncertainty. Tensions have been increased after the J&K government advised tourists and Amarnath Yatris to curtail their visit in the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir: Latest visuals from various parts of Srinagar where section 144 CrPC has been imposed from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/bFOeHnwh4O — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

The authorities on Monday imposed section 144 in the state and mobile services, landlines and other services have been snapped in the valley. Not only this, Mainstream politicians including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti have been put other house arrest. Separatist-turned-politician Sajad Lone has also been put under house arrest.

Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Jammu in view of the imposition of section 144 from 6 am, today. pic.twitter.com/g5XndHNWK9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Delhi: Union Cabinet to meet today at 9.30 am, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (in pic). pic.twitter.com/9eLHcMW8tc — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Schools and colleges across the state have been close and examinations in Kashmir University an Jammu University have been postponed. Meanwhile, the regional parties including NC, PDP, Congress, JKPM, and JKPC on Sunday had unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the special status or any move to trifurcate the state.

While some leaders outside the state have expressed their anger over the house arrest of mainstream leaders in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi: PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz protest in Parliament premises over the situation in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/yMvLLHH1tC — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App