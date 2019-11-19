More than three months after the Centre scrapped the controversial Article 370, Kashmir stares at uncertainty as phone lines and Internet connections have been snapped.

It was Monday morning and the Valley wore a deserted look. Two burqa-clad women were peeping through the window while gun-toting soldiers were standing in the middle of a road like stone figures near a fence wire in Srinagar. Except for cackling of the radio set, silence reigned everywhere. The eerie atmosphere signalled the lull before the storm.

This was the normalcy of compulsion in Kashmir. More than three months after the Centre scrapped the controversial Article 370, Kashmir stares at uncertainty as phone lines and Internet connections have been snapped. Like an old woman, Kashmir is trying hard to get out of her bed after the withdrawal of curfew after three months while the Pakistan government and Pakistan-based terrorist organisations are spewing their venom against India.

Amid the fear psychosis spread by terrorists and security personnel, a few Kashmiris dared to speak to us:

Mir Iqbal, a resident of the Shopian district, said both government and unknown organizations are responsible for the loss of apple crop this year. Most of the agents who arrived in Kashmir during the harvesting season felt threatened and harassed into the hands of security forces. Several apple traders were killed by terrorists and many orchard owners were also assaulted.

Amir Manan thinks after Article 370 abrogation and Union Territory status has changed nothing in Kashmir till date. He said there are zero employment opportunities in Kashmiris.

Farhana, a college student from Srinagar has been struggling as she is confined to her room since the government imposed restrictions in Kashmir. In the last three months, patients in large numbers are seeking treatment for mental illness. Around 45% of the population have shown symptoms of mental distress.

Shakir said the students who will have to appear for different competitive exams cannot be able to appear in those exams as the basic syllabus has not completed yet.

Showkat Ahmad: The Internet has been suspended. Restrictions have been put in place. He said he has suffered a loss of Rs 1.50 lakh due to Internet ban.

Mohd Shafi: Due to the absence of transport facilities, it has become impossible for patients to travel distance. Patients have to cover the distance by foot to reach the hospital.

