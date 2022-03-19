"Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie. During that time, Farooq Abdullah was not Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister but Governor rule was there. VP Singh's government was there in the country which was backed by BJP," Omar Abdullah said.

In a press conference here, Omar stated that Farooq Abdullah was not the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s. “Many false things have been shown in ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie. During that time, Farooq Abdullah was not Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister but Governor rule was there. VP Singh’s government was there in the country which was backed by BJP,” Omar Abdullah said.

Since its March 11 release, the film has been dogged by controversy, with the BJP and opposition parties taking opposing positions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ during a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, claiming that attempts were being made to undermine it.

Opposition parties, on the other side, are condemning the video for presenting “half-truth.” Meanwhile, the Central Government has given ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri ‘Y’ category security cover with CRPF coverage across India.

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others feature in the film, which was released in theatres on March 11. It is based on the 1990 massacre of Kashmiri Pandits and is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, renowned for films like as ‘Tashkent Files,’ ‘Hate Story,’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam.’

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, have declared the film tax-free.