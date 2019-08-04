Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said there is no reason for Kashmiris to worry about just focus on today. Malik also said that he cannot give assurance for the tomorrow. The statement comes hours after when former chief minister Omar Abdullah met him.

Omar Abdullah while briefing the media said that Governor Satya Pal Malik assured him that Article 370 and Article 35 A will not be scrapped. Omar questioned the Centre government’s silence over the issue. He said they want to hear from the Centre regarding the present situation in the Kashmir.

However, Malik blamed some political parties for creating panic in the Kashmir. He said the government was not planning to take any drastic step to create hue and cry.

The JK government on Friday had issued an advisory for the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and tourists and asked them to leave as soon as possible from Kashmir. The Centre had also deployed additional more than 35,000 troops in the valley.

On Friday, Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to link up matters including abrogation of Article 35A, creation of union territories and others. However, Malik appealed to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around.

A delegation of political leaders led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also met Governor Satya Pal Malik and requested him to maintain calm in the state. The other leaders who accompanied Mufti were JKPM’s chairman Shah Faesal, JKPC’s chairman Sajjad Lone and its leader Imran Ansari.

#WATCH J&K Guv on rumours regarding situation in J&K:..I've talked to everybody in Delhi&nobody has given me any hint that we'll do this or that. Somebody's saying there'll be trifurcation,somebody says Article 35 A, 370…Nobody has discussed these things with me either PM or HM pic.twitter.com/RKmb7ahfLE — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

