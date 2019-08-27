A report in the Telegraph stated that a young Kashmiri doctor was whisked away by the police minutes after he spoke about the health crisis facing Kashmir. It has been three weeks since the Valley is facing the clampdown. While the government says there's nothing wrong in the Valley, several reports have been contradicting such claims.

Kashmir Article 370 protest: The restrictions imposed by the government in Kashmir has turned three-weeks old today. Apart from not being able to connect with the outside world, the people across the Valley are also reportedly lacking other adequate resources. Suppressed under Section 144, the Valley has been facing the food crisis and health crisis, a report in the Telegraph stated. The report also asserted that those who had been raising their voices to highlight such crisis were forcibly calmed down. The Telegraph reported the incident of one such a person, Omar Salim, a urologist at the Government Medical College.

Carrying a placard that read “request and not a protest,” Omar had arrived at Srinagar’s press enclave to address the media. Within 10 minutes, he was whisked away by the security forces, the report said. The doctor was taken to a location not known to anyone while the efforts to find him were reportedly hampered following the information blockade.

Meanwhile, Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal also skipped addressing the media in the evening, leaving no option for the locals than to wait for the missing doctors. In his 10-minutes speech, Omar had pointed towards the health issues that were being faced by the locals in Kashmir. He had expressed his concerns over those who needed chemotherapy or dialysis.

The Telegraph quoted Omar saying that those registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme were not able to claim benefits as there was no Internet and the card system was defunct. He added that people were unable to make it to the hospital or buy medicines due to the cash crunch at the banks.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the Valley has come to a halt. While the government continues with it’s everything’s-fine-in-Kashmir claim, the reports by several foreign media houses have pointed towards the opposite. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had recently claimed that there was no shortage of medical supplies and other commodities in the Valley.

