US President Donald Trump is likely to discuss Jammu and Kashmir crisis when he meets PM Modi on the sidelines of G7 summit this week. An official from The White House said President Trump is willing to offer mediation over the issue.

US President Donald Trump is likely to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir standoff between India and Pakistan when they meet for G7 summit this weekend. Trump on Wednesday had offered mediation for the second time saying if India and Pakistan wanted he would be willing to mediate.

A White House official said Washington was closely monitoring the situation and that there were possibilities of Trump discussing Kashmir issue with Modi when the two meet in France this weekend.

The official added that Trump would want to hear from Modi how he planned to ensure that there were no human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and simultaneously his plan to reduce regional tensions. Trump was willing as well as ready to assist India and Pakistan if they wanted, said the official.

The senior official asserted that the US was keeping an eye on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and added that Trump was very focused and keen to resolve the mounting tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Trump’s mediation offer, the official said there was no formal request or statement by India over the offer. He also urged Pakistan to avoid cross-border infiltration and take stringent measures against terror hubs brewing in the country. US and India will be meeting this week on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Earlier this week, Trump invited flak when he said Hindus, Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir didn’t get along well and called Kashmir a ‘very’ complicated place.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the joint press briefing on the sidelines of India, France one-on-one talks called Jammu and Kashmir a bilateral issue and asserted no-third party interference in the matter.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App