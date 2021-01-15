Indian mission in London invited United Kingdom MPs to get authentic information on India related issues as minorities, Kashmir raised in Parliament. The Indian mission in London issued these statements after UK MPs in the House of Commons debated the alleged persecution of religious minorities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Asking the UK parliamentarian to discuss India-related issues based on authentic information, the Indian High Commission in London on Thursday sent out an invite to the Members of Parliament of UK to consult with High Commission anytime over “India-related issues of interest to them in order to have up-to-date, authentic and factual information about India”.

The Indian High Commission further asked the UK Parliamentarian in a statement to consider issues that “may be of concern to them or their constituents”.

The Indian mission in London issued these statements after UK MPs in the House of Commons debated the alleged persecution of religious minorities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Mission further said that it has “made available fact sheets and briefs to enable them to disregard any misinformation or incomplete or false portrayal of the ground realities”.

Addressing the freshly held district-level elections in Jammu and Kashmir that witnessed an “impressive turnout of men and women alike–over 50%”. The High Commission said, “This is a strong endorsement of the GOI initiatives by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are now participants and direct beneficiaries in the vibrant democratic mainstream of India.”

