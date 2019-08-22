Congressman Adam Smith recently spoke over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan ever since the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior American diplomat Adam Smith has said that the US supported bilateral talks between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. Referring to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s assurance that he will prevent militant groups, Smith said he was hoping that Islamabad maintained its resolves to curb cross-border terrorism.

Earlier Imran Khan had committed to eliminate militants from its territory. The Us diplomat maintained that his country continues to encourage sustained, verifiable and irreversible measures against terrorism including conviction of people associated to terrorist groups.

Pakistan national daily Dawn reported that Congressman Smith dialed to Indian ambassador to the US and told him that US was keeping an eye on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of state’s special status.

Several other US lawmakers have urged India to ease restrictions in Kashmir and restore normalcy. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump have been keeping a neutral stand including a second mediation offer to resolve the standoff between India and Pakistan.

Asserting that he was willing to mediate, Trump said he would do his best to resolve the differences as both India and Pakistan at this moment were not friends

A day before Pakistan announced to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. After a failed attempt at the UNSC, the Imran Khan-led government asserted that it will not stay silent until the issue was given its due attention.

An informal meet between the 15 members took place recently to discuss abrogation of Article 370 where Pakistan was backed by China, while 14 other countries reportedly supported India. There was no formal statement from the UN as except for China, everyone disproved the idea citing informal talks ground.

The bilateral ties between India and Pakistan have been affected ever since the PM Modi-led government announced the suspension of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. It started with Pakistan that called off bus services, train services and cross-border ties with India. In response, India regretted Pakistan’s decision and said it wasn’t suprised of Pakistan’s conduct.

