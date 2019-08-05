Kashmir on alert: Panic has gripped Kashmir after Centre deployed additional 35,000 troops. The Jammu and Kashmir government also imposed section 144 in Srinagar on Monday. Reports said former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also been placed under house arrest.

Entire Kashmir has gripped in pain as the Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed section 144 in summer capital Srinagar on Monday. Restrictions, mobile internet snapped in the entire state by the authorities to stop rumor-mongering and controlling any untoward incident. The satellite phones were being provided to police officials and district magistrates to remain connected.

Reports said former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest. Reacting over his house arrest, Omar Abdullah said, “While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don’t take the law in your own hands, please stay calm,” he tweeted.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti recalled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a tweet, she said, “Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most.”

Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathised with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Jammu in view of the imposition of section 144 from 6 am, today. pic.twitter.com/g5XndHNWK9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Last week, the government advised tourists and pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to curtail their pilgrimage. The tourists and the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, even as J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said there was no need to panic.

Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu: Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/3it9vvCfch — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

reports said the tourism industry was hit hard after the government’s advisory. More than 6,000 tourists have left Kashmir so far. The examinations in all the educational institutions have been postponed. Meanwhile, rumours about the JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s death were also surfaced on social media. However, DG Prisons, Tihar Jail, New Delhi, has declined the reports of Malik’s death. He said he is normal and is doing fine.

DG Prisons, Tihar, Delhi: The rumour about the health of Yasin Malik, who is presently lodged in Tihar prison is totally incorrect. His health condition is normal and he is doing fine. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/KWoRM3ege6 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to chair a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Monday at his official residence at 9:30 am to discuss the ongoing Kashmir crisis.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial meeting with Home secretary Rajiv Gauba, NSA Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel in his office in Parliament.

Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn’t the India J&K acceded to but I’m not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

