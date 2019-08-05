Entire Kashmir has gripped in pain as the Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed section 144 in summer capital Srinagar on Monday. Restrictions, mobile internet snapped in the entire state by the authorities to stop rumor-mongering and controlling any untoward incident. The satellite phones were being provided to police officials and district magistrates to remain connected.
Reports said former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest. Reacting over his house arrest, Omar Abdullah said, “While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don’t take the law in your own hands, please stay calm,” he tweeted.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti recalled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a tweet, she said, “Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most.”
Last week, the government advised tourists and pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to curtail their pilgrimage. The tourists and the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, even as J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said there was no need to panic.
reports said the tourism industry was hit hard after the government’s advisory. More than 6,000 tourists have left Kashmir so far. The examinations in all the educational institutions have been postponed. Meanwhile, rumours about the JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s death were also surfaced on social media. However, DG Prisons, Tihar Jail, New Delhi, has declined the reports of Malik’s death. He said he is normal and is doing fine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also going to chair a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Monday at his official residence at 9:30 am to discuss the ongoing Kashmir crisis.
On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial meeting with Home secretary Rajiv Gauba, NSA Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel in his office in Parliament.