Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President will be meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to be held in France today. Both the leaders are highly likely to discuss Kashmir situation. They would also discuss the bilateral trade and other issues between India and the US. Rival Pakistan is closely watching the meeting.

Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to be held in France. PM Modi arrived in France on Sunday after concluding his visit to the UAE and Bahrain. The meeting between India and US premiers will begin at around 4 pm that would continue for 45 minutes. It is highly likely that both the leaders will discuss the Kashmir situation and other issues concerned to both the nations.

Trump had earlier said that he would discuss the Kashmir situation with the PM Modi that would help to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. The meeting comes three weeks after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special constitutional status. The BJP-led NDA government’s move escalated the tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries.

While opposing India’s decision, Pakistan has been trying its best to internationalize the issue. However, India has maintained that revocation of Article 370 was an internal matter and no countries would be allowed to intervene. France has also supported the country’s stand on Kashmir.

The opposition parties have also opposed the abrogation of Article 370. In a bid to reach to the detained political leaders of Kashmir, the delegation led by Rahul Gandhi tried to visit the Valley but was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar airport. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad was detained twice and stooped from entering the state.

Meanwhile, the visiting Indian premier will also meet other leaders of the G7 group. The G7 includes the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada. India despite being not a part of the supergroup, was invited by French President Emanuel Macron.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App