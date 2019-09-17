The allegations of torture against the Army are growing with each passing day in Kashmir. This time, Malaysia's New Straits Times has published a report on human rights abuse allegedly committed by the soldiers. The story was originally done by AFP.

Kashmir: With the Indian Army and the Government of India repeatedly denying any human rights abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the valley, following the dilution of Article 370 and the division of the state, the international press has again come up with an alleged torture story. An AFP report published in Malaysia’s New Straits Times has quoted a 26-year-old youth saying he and his brother were blindfolded, dragged and subsequently tortured by the Army in south Kashmir.

Abid Khan, a resident of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, has accused the Army of giving electric shocks to his brother, who is suffering from learning disabilities. The report quoted him as saying he himself was allegedly stripped naked and his legs and wrists tied up inside the military camp in Chowgam village.

The report said Army personnel beat the youth with rods after accusing him of inviting Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo to his marriage ceremony. Naikoo is a resident of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The youth quoted in the report has denied the charges against him.

Leveling serious allegations against the Army, the report claimed the man was given electric shocks to his private parts and wounds. He alleged that a soldier even threatened to make him impotent. He was later released from the camp. The report quoted him as saying that it was better to die than undergoing torture.

The terrified youth, according to the report, showed the AFP reporter marks of torture on his body. However, the Army has termed the allegations of human rights abuse as baseless. The AFP report quoted Shopian residents saying they have heard screams of torture from the military camp. It said that more than 20 people had been tortured there.

The report said the Army was allegedly torturing men from each village to keep the villagers under check. Soldiers often raid houses and take identity cards from them and direct villagers to report to the camps, the report said.

A 21-year-old south Kashmir resident was accused of having links with terror outfits. He was also questioned about his former classmate who has picked up a gun. After reporting to the Pahnoo Army camp, he was taken to a dark room and given electric shocks, the report said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir remains on the edge since August 5, the day when Article 370 and Article 35 A were annulled. To thwart protests and any sort of opposition, all political leaders have been detained. Though some communication channels have been opened, mobile networks have not resumed service.

