Kashmir news: After suspending the Samjhauta express, which was a peace initiative between India and Pakistan, Pakistan refused to open the gates for Cross-LoC bus services on Monday. Due to which, over 27 passengers, which are said to be the residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), have been stranded at Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The reports say PoK authorities refused to open the gates for the Cross-LoC bus which takes passengers and farmers of the area across the border.

ANI quoted Poonch District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav stating: 27 PoK residents have been stuck at Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch who were scheduled to travel and cross the LoC as PoK authorities didn’t open the gates for them, so the bus couldn’t go across the border. Now their permit period has also come to an end.

Earlier, this month, following the tensions between both the countries services of the Samjhauta express and the Thaar express and Lahore-Delhi bus service were suspended. The reason for disturbed relationship and heightened tensions was the same abolishment of Article 370 and 35 A, which means end to the special status, and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Pakistan is claiming that the abolishment of Article 370 is unconstitutional and India is doing wrong with the people of Kashmir. At that time, Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had said that the services of the Thar Express which connects Pakistan’s Khokhrapar with India’s Munabao in Barmer district of Rajasthan have been stopped permanently following the tensions between both the nations.

Halting the Delhi-Lahore bus service, which is officially known as Sada-e-Sarhad, Pakistan Communication Minister Murad Saeed, in a tweet, had said, following the decisions of NSC, Pak-India bus services have been suspended.

