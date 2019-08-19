Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday supported Centre's abrogation of Article 370 and told Pakistan not to intervene in India's internal matter. Clearly, the Congress is divided on Article 370 as leaders like Jyotiradita Scindia and Bhupender Singh Hooda too have supported the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir''s special status

In another blow to Congress, veteran leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has backed the abrogation of Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling Article 370 abrogation an internal matter, Rawat said Pakistan should not intervene and mind its own business. He said if the state’s special status abrogation brings peace in the region then there was nothing wrong with it.

The statement clearly reflects the divided stand of the Congress on Article 370 abrogation given the support from prominent leaders like Rawat, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Bhupendra Singh Hooda especially when the party leadership had officially condemned the Centre’s move.

Congress general secretary Scindia had also backed the abrogation of Article 370 saying he supported Centre’s move on Jammu and Kashmir’s full integration with the Union of India. Though he underlined that it would have been better had the Centre resorted to a constitutional process but reiterated that it was in the country’s interest and he had no problem with it.

Another prominent leader and Congress old guard Hooda also slammed the grand old party saying it has wandered off. On Sunday, he had expressed his disappointment with party leadership and said it wasn’t the Congress it used to be. Welcoming the move on 370, he said the nation should always come first.

The party seems to be in complete shambles following its failure to take a call on next party president. And with the difference of opinion on Article 370 abrogation, it has left people to question its credibility as a strong opposition.

