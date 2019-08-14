Kashmir news: Asaduddin Owaisi has come down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional status. AIMIM chief said that the government only loves the land of Kashmir and not its people. He said that the government has made a historic mistake by revoking Article 370 and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Kashmir news: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Centre’s move to dismantle Article 370 of the Constitution that guaranteed special status to the subjects of Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing an Eid-al-Adha function at party headquarters, he said that the BJP-led NDA government has no love for Kashmir, adding that they love only the land of Kashmir. He said that the Central government gives preference to power over justice.

Owaisi termed the revocation of Article 370 a historic mistake, which according to him is against the federal structure of the country. He lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for claiming everything is normal in Kashmir. Questioning the communication gag and strict restrictions in Kashmir, the parliamentarian said that if people have accepted the decision, the government should lift restrictions and so that Kashmiris can celebrate.

Owaisi also took a dig at actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth who had compared PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with Lord Krishna and Arjuna respectively. On August 5, the home minister announced the revocation of Artie 370 and subsequent division of the state into two Union Territories. Before taking the decision, the government resorted to clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the valley. Thousands of troops were deployed to stop protests.

Hundreds of politicians were placed under detention. All the mediums of communication were shut. The mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir had warned Centre to not temper with Article 370. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that if the special constitutional status was revoked, nobody would be ready to carry tri-color in the state. She also said that tempering with Article 370 was like touching the powder keg.

