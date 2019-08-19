Home Minister Amit Shah met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, chief of the Intelligence Bureau. Union home secretary and other senior officials. also attended the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir. The other officials who attended the crucial meeting include chief of the Intelligence Bureau. Union home secretary and other senior officials. NSA Ajit Doval was in Kashmir in the days after the Union government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu & Kashmir into two Union territories.

Officials said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir have been discussed in the meeting. However, what exactly transpired in the meeting is not known immediately.

Since August 5, A huge deployment of security forces was put in place. Scores of political leaders including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were detained. The other leaders who were also arrested include Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Imran Raza Ansari, Sajad Gani Lone, and others.

On Monday, authorities lifted the curfew in several areas in Kashmir and several landlines were also restored. They also claimed that the mobile internet which has been snapped also will be back after the security review.

Both India and Pakistan have trade barbs over the recent decision of the Union government. Pakistan also said they are ready for a war against India if it resorts to any misfortune. Pakistan Foreign Minister had also warned India for waging a war if it fails to remove the restriction in the valley.

Pakistan government had also ordered all its embassies across the globe to internationalize the cause and India’s tactics to handle the disputed region, Kashmir.

