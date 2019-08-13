Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also likely to join him there.

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the curfew-imposed state of Jammu and Kashmir to hoist the tricolour this Independence Day i.e. August 15. The move is certainly unprecedented given nobody from the ruling Centre government has ever unfurled the national flag in the state.

Reportedly Shah will be visiting the state on Thursday with a security convoy. Though the state police have not confirmed on his visit, which will be first after Centre revoked state’s special status. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who is already in the state monitoring the situation and sending security-related updates to the Centre.

