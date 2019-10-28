Kashmir news: Another truck driver has been killed in Valley, taking the death-toll of non-locals killed to six in the past a few weeks. He has been identified as Narayan Dutt of Udhampur. The incident happened in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Kashmir news: Terrorists on Monday killed another truck driver in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, fourth terror attack on non-local truck drivers who visit the Valley to ferry apples. The attack comes hours after more than a dozen people were injured in north Kashmir’s Sopore area in a grenade attack. Reports said that the deceased was a resident of the Jammu region’s Udhampur district. He was identified as Narayan Dutt.

Reports said that two other drivers were saved by police. The security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the terrorists. With the killing of Dutt, the death toll of non-local civilians in Kashmir has mounted to six in the recent past. Monday’s terror incident took place just a day before the European Parliament delegation is expected to visit the Valley.

The attacks on truckers started 72 days after the Central government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Last week, two truckers were killed and another injured in volatile Shopian. One of the slain drivers — Mohammed Illiyas — was a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar. The identity of another victim was not ascertained. While the injured driver was identified as Jeevan from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

On October 14, a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed in Shopian district. The police identified him as Sharief Khan. Only two days after, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was shot dead in the same district. His colleague Sanjeev was injured in the incident. A non-local brick kiln labourer from Chhattisgarh was also killed in Pulwama. He was identified as Sethi Kumar Sagar.

Meanwhile, the attacks on truckers were not witnessed earlier in the Valley. These attacks took place at a time when the apple harvesting season was at its peak. Reports said that the non-local truckers and migrant labourers were asked to leave the Valley.

