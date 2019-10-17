Kashmir news: Panic has gripped apple-producing areas after the killing of three non-local civilians in south Kashmir. These include a truck driver from Rajasthan, Punjab-based apple trader and a labourer from Chhattisgarh. Reports said that the people assiscated with apple production are fleeing for their lives.

Kashmir news: The killing of three non-local civilians in Kashmir — apple truck driver from Rajasthan, Punjab-based apple trader and a migrant labourer from Chhattisgrah — have sent shivers down the spine of thousands of people associated with the apple industry. The three killings took place in just three days, all in south Kashmir believed to be the hotbed of terrorists.

It is apparently for the first time that people associated with apple business have been targetted. Every year, thousands of trucks carry apples from Kashmir and dispatch to other parts of the country but the recent killings have compelled truck drivers stay away from the Valley. Reports said that the apple traders are fleeing for their lives after the murder of Shareef Khan (truck driver and Charanjeet Singh (apple trader).

The killing came at a time when the apple harvesting season is at its peak. Reports quoting Kulwant Singh, who has been travelling to Kashmir for many years and dispatching apples to different states, said that he has never witnessed such a terrible situation. Panic has gripped across the apple-rich areas after these killing. They also fear their produce might rot in the orchards.

The first shooting incident took place on the day when all the post-paid connections in the Valley were restored. The victim was a driver from Rajasthan. Two terrorists killed him and set his vehicle on fire in Shopian. The second incident happened on Wednesday with the killing of brick kiln labourer — Sethi Kumar Sagar — in Pulwama. Hours after killing Sagar in the cold-blood, the terrorists gunned down Punjab-based trader and injured Sanjeev, another trader, in Shopian.

Kashmir has been on tenterhooks since August 5, the day Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The authorities suspended all the communication lines including landline services which disconnected the Valley including people associated with apple production from the rest of the world. The government restored landlines services after a few weeks. Internet and prepaid mobile connections continue to remain banned.

Reports said that terrorists had threatened apple growers to top not sell their produce to the government under the newly launched marketing intervention scheme. They also set apple boxes on fire to disrupt the business.

