Kashmir news: Army chief General Bipin Rawat says Indian Army always prepared for any adversity at LoC; hopes to meet people of J&K without guns: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday expressed his desire to meet people of Jammu and Kasmir without guns soon. While addressing the media, Rawat said that India had great ties with the people of Jammu and Kashmir over the decades, adding that it would be great to resume that relationship again. On being asked about the defence preparedness, the Army chief General asserted that if the adversary activated the LoC then it was its choice. Citing precautionary deployment, Rawat urged people not to get too concerned about it. As far as the Indian Army and other services are concerned, the Army Chief claimed that they are always prepared for any adversity.

His comment came a day after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa claimed that Pakistan would make every possible effort to redress the Kashmir situation. Bajwa further claimed that the Pak Army would support Kashmiri people, accusing India of diverting international attention from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and the LoC. The Pak government have been denouncing India over its decision to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat: If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, that’s his choice. Everybody does precautionary deployment, we should not get too concerned about it. As far as the Army and other services are concerned, we have to be always prepared. pic.twitter.com/lwKv8A4x7P — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked the country not to live in fool’s paradise, while alluding to Pakistan’s decision to move the United Nations against India’s announcement to revoke Article 370. He added that the UN would not be standing with garlands to accept Pakistan’s objections.

