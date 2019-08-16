Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed officials of the government secretariat and other offices to ensure their presence at posting places from Friday. All the offices in Kashmir were shut following the revocation of Article 370. The government spokesman said that no decision has been taken on the lifting of restrictions, adding that it depends on the developments of the day.

Kashmir news: With the Valley entering in 12th day’s of consecutive lockdown on Friday, there will be some movement on roads and government offices as the administration has directed officials of the secretariat and other offices to resume their duty. The Raj Bhawan spokesperson on Thursday said that Governor Satya Pal Malik has ordered for making all the necessary arrangements for the employees to ensure their presence in offices. The development comes a few days after when restrictions were lifted from Jammu.

Though the government has not decided lifting of restrictions in Kashmir but the spokesperson said that the easing of public curbs would depend on the day’s developments as today is the crucial day — Friday. Muslims flock the mosques across the world to offer congregational prayers every Friday. It has been a trend since 2008 that people in the valley have been hitting the streets on this day. Since thousands of troops are deployed, the outbreak protests are unlikely.

A day before Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the Valley is on the tenterhooks. All the communication mediums are shut. The government also arrested hundreds of politicians including former two chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Shah Faesal was among a few politicians to be free. On Wednesday, he too was arrested from Delhi airport while trying to flee the country. Faesal, who topped the IAS in 2009 and resigned in 2018, founded Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement. He was camping in the national capital. He took part in several talk shows which were broadcast on national as well as international media.

