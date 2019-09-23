Kashmir news: Yet again, the international press has come up with a video from Kashmir claiming minors are being illegally detained and tortured. The BBC released has released the three-minute and 27-second video on Monday,

Kashmir news: After releasing several videos on Kashmir on large protests and alleged human rights violations, the BBC has published another video with the title the detained children of Kashmir. The three-minute 27-second video was made public on the 50th day of Kashmir lockdown following the reading down of Article 370 and Article 35 A.

In an anecdotal account, the Indian Army has been accused of illegally detaining children in Kashmir during night raids. A man along with his 16-year-old son was detained after the Army picked them and subsequently locked at the police station for six days. In the video, the faces of interviewees are covered in order to protect them from reprisals, the BBC reported.

Watch video here: The detained children of Kashmir

The father and his son were beaten up on the allegations of stone-throwing and their aspirations for freedom. During the alleged torture in the custody, the father said that he had wished death so that he did not have to see the children being beaten, the man in the BBC video said. Both of them were released later.

The 16-year-old son can be seen saying that he feels very scared when it gets dark. He said that he can neither eat food nor sleep at night fearing Army would come back. The BBC has claimed that they spoke to 17 families who made allegations that minors are being arrested in the valley.

A woman, who was interviewed by the BBC, said that the security personnel took away her husband during a night raid. The family, according to the visuals, was later asked to produce their son in exchange for her husband’s release.

However, the Indian Army has denied all the allegation saying that they pride itself on protecting human rights. About the detention of minors, the Army said that the matter will be investigated only if the interviewees’ identities were shared with them, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, after stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Kashmir continues to remain on tenterhooks. There has been a communication gag in the valley which has completely disconnected Kashmiris from the rest of the world. Only landline services are functional.

