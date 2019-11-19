Kashmir news: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has denied New Delhi was trying to cultivate new leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, said that the emergence of new leaders was a continuous process. This comes 106 days after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and bifurcated into two Union Territories.

Kashmir news: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday dismissed the speculations that New Delhi was trying to cultivate new political class in Kashmir to remove older ones including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufi. Madhav said the government hugely respected the politicians of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes when the entire political leadership continued to remain under detention.

He said that the new leaders continue to come out in the rest of the country, adding that the Central government was in favor of new Kashmiri leaders from the grassroots level in the Valley, but denied any role in the process. Madhav said that the detained leaders will be set free at the earliest possible.

The BJP general secretary asserted that after their release, they will play their role in state politics. He said that leaders like junior Abdullah and Mehbooba have the opportunity to come back and restore the democratic activity for the benefit of the general public.

Kashmir news: Retired senior Army officer advocates revenge killings and rapes in Valley on live TV

He also favored the resumption of political engagement in the Valley. After the release of political leaders, Madhav said that these leaders will come out on the roads and demonstrate. He said that they will be allowed to protest but only in a peaceful way.

Kashmir: 3 months after blanket curfew, Kashmiris narrate their plight as the Valley attempts to return to normalcy

Kashmir news: 34 political prisoners including Shah Faesal, Sajjad Lone moved from Centaur Hotel; train service fully restored

Kashmir news: Quartz.com reports on life without the internet in the Kashmir Valley

e added that more than 100 days have passed since the BJP-led NDA government’s decision to render down Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, there should be some sort of political process. Kashmir continues to remain on tenterhooks on the 107th day of the lockdown. Most of the educational institutions remain shut. The government has not restored the internet, post-paid and SMS services in Kashmir. People have been suffering in the absence of communication channels.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App