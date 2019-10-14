Kashmir news: The British India community has condemned the September 25 Kashmir resolution passed by the UK's Labour Party that called for UN intervention in the Valley. The representatives of the Indian diaspora community has described the move as ill-informed and partisan.

Kashmir news: Almost three weeks after the United Kingdom’s Labour Party passed a resolution, calling for UN-led referendum in Jammu and Kashmir, over hundred British Indian organisations have protested and written to the Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Indian community has expressed serious concern for what they said as wider attempts to bring the Kashmir issue to the domestic politics of the UK.

The joint letter dated October 14, 2019, said that the Kashmir motion has serious ramifications for the community. It said that the Indian diaspora is dismayed as the UK’s opposition has abandoned a long cross-party position that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

Expressing dismay over the emergency motion passed at Labour Party’s annual conference, the Indian community said that the actions of the UK’s opposition party were unacceptable to them. They have termed the move as ill-informed and partisan.

Huge & unprecedented. Over 100 British Indian Orgs representing diverse communities across UK write in protest to @jeremycorbyn @UKLabour re ‘ill-conceived & partisan’ #Kashmir resolution. There are +1.5m British Indians living in the UK. Electorally dwarfs #Antisemitism row. pic.twitter.com/WZfAO74KNy — Respect British Indians (@BritishIndians) October 14, 2019

The British India community has also condemned what it termed as a virulent reaction to the Labour Party to the dilution of Article 370 of the Constitution. The representatives of Indian diaspora asserted that Article 370 was an outdated temporary provision and was a major hurdle in developing the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The official stand of the UK is that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between the two nuclear-armed countries.

The BJP-led NDA government had stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status on August 5, 2019. Hours before making an announcement in the Parliament, all the communication lines were suspended including landline services. The government had restored the landline connections weeks after August 5 move. On Monday, October 14, 2019, the authorities also restored post-paid connections.

All the major political leaders have been put either under arrest or behind bars. These include the region’s three chief ministers and party chiefs — Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. Senior Abdullah, who is the three-time CM and incumbent Srinagar MP, was slapped with the controversial Public Safety Act.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App