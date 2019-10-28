Kashmir news: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister on Monday said that the European Parliament delegation's visit to the Valley was a lose-lose situation for the government. Mehbooba also hoped the visiting delegation get a chance to meet local Kashmiris.

Kashmir news: The Centre has allowed European parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, almost three months after the BJP-led NDA government scrapped region’s special status that it enjoyed under the Constitution. Since August 5, it would be for the first time that a foreign delegation has been allowed to visit Kashmir. The decision to allow EU members drew sharp criticism from Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of the state.

Mehbooba, whose Twitter handle is being operated by her daughter Iltija Mufti, asked why the government disallowed Chris Van Hollen, the US Senator, to visit the region last month. Mehbooba said that if the 28 Europen parliamentarians are allowed to enter Kashmir and take stock of the situation, why US Democratic Party’s Senator was disallowed earlier.

Mehbooba also hoped that the EU delegation get a chance to meet local Kashmiris including media persons, doctors, and civil society members. She said that it is the time to lift the iron curtain between Kashmir and the world, adding that the Centre must be held accountable for what she said as pushing Jammu and Kashmir into turmoil.

If 28 European Parliament members are allowed to take stock of situation in Kashmir, wonder why the same courtesy can’t be extended to American senators. Won’t be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating ‘normalcy’ certificates. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Chief chief also questioned why cannot the visiting delegation meet the detained former three chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and herself. She stated that the EU parliamentarians visit was a lose-lose situation for the government in both scenarios.

Why cant they meet all 3 former CMs?Either ways there are 2 scenarios.The delegation will state situation is normal. In that case next logical step is to release detainees & restore internet. If they say Kashmir is in limbo, its a major embarrassment for GOI. Lose lose situation https://t.co/cZOMYKlccx — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2019

First, she said that if the EU members will state everything is normal in Kashmir, the next logical step should be the release of detainees and restoration of the internet services. Second, the PDP boss said that it would be a major embarrassment for the government if the 28-member delegation state Kashmir was in limbo.

In its desperation to convince international community that ‘normalcy’s restored in Kashmir, GOIs making incessant foreign policy gaffes. From endorsing a Republican as US President to engaging with what seem like pro fascist, right leaning and anti immigrant EU MPs. Royal mess — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, the foreign delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi. Some of the visiting EU members are: UK’s Nathan Gill, Italy’s Guiseppe Ferrandino, Italy’s Fulvio Martusciello and France’s Thierry Mariani.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App