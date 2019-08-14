The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified that restrictions have been removed from Jammu region but added that it will continue in Kashmir for some time. It said the removal of restrictions will happen in a phased manner.

With the clampdown reaching Day 10, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is reportedly under control, though it’s the Jammu region of the state where the restrictions have been completely removed, unlike Kashmir where the situation is still tense.

In a press conference this morning, Jammu and Kashmir police officer Munir Khan said the restrictions were completely muzzled in Jammu, however, in Kashmir, the curfew will be imposed for a few more days. Though he added that there haven’t been major injuries or incidents since the revocation of the state’s special status. The statement has come in the light of Home Ministry’s announcement that restrictions in the state will be removed in a phased manner as it confirmed that curfew has been completely lifted-off in Jammu region of the state.

Reports of turbulence in the valley have been doing rounds since the revocation of the state’s special status. Though none of the national channels has reported them and it was the international media that highlighted incidents of face-off between security forces and locals after last week’s Friday prayers. The BJP-led Centre in response called the reports fabricated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said people opposing the abrogation of Article 370 didn’t want the democratisation of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that its special status was invoking terrorism in the state.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also given some time to the Centre over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following activist Tehseen Poonawalla’s petition that sought relaxation of restrictions in the state. While Jammu is restriction-free now, Kashmir continues to remain deserted with no communication network. The Kashmiris living in other parts of the country couldn’t speak to their relatives on Eid. The deployed security forces also haven’t been able to speak to their families because of suspension of the cellular network.

