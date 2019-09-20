Kashmir news: Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and four other mainstream politicians of Kashmir have agreed not to carry out political activities. Farooq, two NC, one PDP, and one PC leaders have signed bonds for the release, reports said.

Kashmir news: After one and a half month of Kashmir lockdown, as many as five mainstream and separatist leaders who were detained under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have given in writing that they would not carry out political activities. They have signed bonds for the release from detention, reports said.

These include four mainstream leaders and Hurriyat (M) chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Reports said that two former National Conference legislators, one former People Democratic Party lawmakers and a People’s Conference leader have given an undertaking to not take part in political activities once they are freed.

Most of the Kashmir politicians have been detained at Srinagar’s Centaur Hotel. It was turned into a subsidiary jail. Reports added that the government functionaries had reached to these leaders to sign bonds but did not agree. These include IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

Earlier, thousands of people including mainstream as well separatist leaders were arrested to thwart protests following the annulment of Article 370 and Article 35 A. Even three former chief ministers of the state were also detained. These are Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP boss Mehbooba Mufti.

The government also slapped senior Abdullah with Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act. The three-time CM had been a strong proponent of India and always supported the accession of the state with the Union of India. Interestingly, the PSA was first introduced in Kashmir by his father and former prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Meanwhile, restrictions imposed ahead of August 5 decision have been lifted from most of the Kashmir parts. But shutdown remains continue. Baring landline services, other communication lines are still cut. The schools and other educational institution are also closed. Though the government had opened the schools but students did not turn up at most of the places.

