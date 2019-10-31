Kashmir news: The names of radio stations in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have been changed after the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, on Thursday. The erstwhile state was dived into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kashmir news: With the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories following the implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, on Thursday, October 31, the radio stations of the erstwhile state have been renamed by adding All India Radio followed by the names of Jammu, Kashmir and Leh. The three radio stations of the former state will be now called as All India Radio, Srinagar, All India Radio, Jammu and All India Radion, Leh.

Established in 1949, Radio Kashmir was inaugurated by the then prime minister Sheikh Abdullah. It is situated in Srinagar near the Tourist Reception Centre or TRC. Both the UTs will be now headed by Lieutenant Governors appointed by the President. On August 5, Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was scrapped through a presidential order.

Girish Chandra Murmu and RK Mathur will be the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories, respectively. Satya Pal Malik, who was the last Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh get new identity, officially divided into 2 Union Territories from today

For the first time, since the reading down of Article 370 and Article 35 A, the Centre government allowed European Union parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The move was opposed by the entire Opposition. The Congress, CPI (M), AIMIM, NC, PDP and other parties slammed the Narendra Modi-led government saying most of the visiting MEPs were affiliated to far-right political parties in France, Poland and the UK.

Reports said that Kashmir witnessed shutdown and clashes between protesters and the security forces during the unofficial visit of EU parliamentary panel. The foreign group came under fire from different quarters who were seen taking shikara rides on the Dal Lake. Reports said that the group did not meet mainstream political leaders who are under detention. These include former three chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

