Kashmir news: Many Kashmiris have found alternatives to the ongoing internet ban by coming with out-of-the-box solutions. They have adapted to living without the internet. Some have opted for traditional means of communication and some travel outside Valley and download web series. However, most of the population continues to suffer.

Kashmir news: It has been the 79th day since the government blocked internet services in Kashmir following the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35 A. On August 5, Kashmiris woke up only to see themselves disconnected from the rest of the world as mobile and landline phones and internet services were suspended. In view of the complete gag, many Kashmiris have adapted to living without the internet facility.

A report published by Quartz India titled how Kashmiris are adapting to everyday life without the internet said that they have come up with out-of-the-box solutions to live their lives. During the complete communications blackout, the report said that when the lovers were unable to contact each other they opted for traditional means of communication by writing love letters. These letters were dispatched with the help of their mutual friends.

Quartz India report said that many Kashmiris have either purchased new radio sets or took out older ones lying without batteries at their houses only to hear the news. Some entrepreneurs have turned out to be smarter. They traveled outside Kashmir and downloaded popular web series and TV shows and sold them back in the Valley.

The report said that people are also installing expensive satellite connections only to get access to Pakistani news channels as they claim these channels paint a real picture of the events unfolding in the Valley. Though many might have succeeded in finding out alternatives to the internet, most of the people continue to bear the brunt. Quoting a furniture businessman, the Quartz report said that he had found Facebook as the best advertiser to boost his business but after the ban, his business came to a grinding halt.

Reports said many young entrepreneurs, who wholly and solely remain dependent on the internet, have been rendered jobless. Earlier, they used to advertise their business including art and embroidery works via Facebook and Instagram and people used to place orders from these social networking sites. But due to the continuous ban, their business has been badly affected. The business community has lost huge money.

Many patients are unable to receive medical care. The student community is also at the receiving end. At a time when their counterparts from the rest of the states use the facility to access information, Kashmir students have been devoid of this basic right which many describe as a fundamental right. The government had announced the date-sheet for Class 10th and 12th annual exams starting next week but the major concern for the students is the continuous ban, reports said.

At a time when the communication between the sender and the recipient is being done through electronic mail, Kashmiri students are unable to access their accounts thereby losing opportunities to fulfill their dreams. Every year, many students either take admissions in other states or in foreign countries. However, this year, they have missed deadlines as they are unable to get access to the internet, reports added.

Those Kashmiris who want to book air tickets are also suffering from the ban which is set to complete three months in a few weeks. If any person wants to book a ticket, he is compelled to visit Srinagar airport and pay a hefty amount. Many fliers have complained that they get expensive tickets from the counters at the airport.

There has been no word on the restoration of internet services from the government. Rumors are rife in Kashmir that the ban may continue for a few months more. It means people would continue to face problems. Many people have started presuming that the internet does not exist in their lives.

