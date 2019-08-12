Kashmir news: MDMK's Vaiko on Monday claimed that Kashmir will not be a part of India on 100th Independence Day. Ever since Article 370 has been scrapped, Vaiko has been a vocal critic of the Centre's decision.

Kashmir news: MDMK’s Vaiko says Kashmir will not be a part of India on 100th Independence Day: Denouncing Centre’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu politician V Gopalaswamy or Vaiko on Monday asserted that Kashmir would not be a part of India on the 100th Independence Day. Earlier on August 5, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to scrap Article 370 in the state, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) president had attacked the Congress but BJP for not conducting a plebiscite in Kashmir. He accused the Congress of betraying the people of Kashmir. He termed the day as the day of sorrow when the resolution to bifurcate the state into two union territories moved through the Parliament.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Maharaja Hari Singh had sent a diplomat to Jawaharlal Nehru when the Pakistani troops entered the terrain of Kashmir. He said the annexation was signed after Nehru offered to hold a plebiscite to determine the views of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He further went on to accuse the Congress of killing democracy all these years.

Ever since the bill to revoke Article 370 has been passed through both the Houses, the tensions have been gripping Kashmir. Earlier in the morning, people in Kashmir offered prayers at local mosques in small groups. The President of India has also given his assent to the bifurcation of the state into two UTs. The state of Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two UTs from October 31.

Meanwhile, the Internet and mobile services have been snapped in the area to avoid protests. Apart from that, Section 144 has also been imposed in the Valley.

