Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said political leaders who were detained before and after the abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir would be released well before 18 months, said reports. During an event in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that he has been reiterating that in less than 18 months all leaders would be released. Singh said 18 months in reference to the Emergency imposed in 1975 when leaders of the Opposition were jailed for that duration.

The detained leaders include former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. Jitendra Singh is the first to speak of how long the leaders could remain under detention. Replying to the question about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said statehood will revert as soon as the situation normalises in the Valley.

Lashing out at the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Singh said these politicians kept the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir in the dark for 70 years in the name of Articles 370 and 35A just to ensure continuity of their dynastic rule. He added with the scrapping of Article 370 and introduction of one flag, one nation, one constitution, is actually a tribute to Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had started the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir. Singh said there is no place for anti-national and separatist activities in new India.

It is to be remembered that the Centre invoked the Public Safety Act to detain Farooq Abdullah a day before the Supreme Court heard the habeas corpus petition of MDMK leader Vaiko. Vaiko had said Farooq Abdullah was to be in Chennai to attend a meeting to honour the 111th birth anniversary of the fountainhead of the Dravidian movement. He had said the Kashmiri leader couldn’t come because of restrictions imposed on him. Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Parliament on August 5 that Farooq Abdullah was not under any kind of detention.

The Supreme Court is also seized of the matter and is hearing petitions on the abrogation of Article 370, the clampdown on communication. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had himself said normalcy should be reinstated in the Valley and, if required, he would himself visit the erstwhile state to ascertain the situation.

