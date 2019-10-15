Kashmir news: Omar Abdullah, who is under detention at Srinagar's Hari Niwas for the last 72 days, is unrecognizable as he has grown a big grey beard. Earlier, he used to be clean-shaven or with a little beard. Reports said that he has refused to trim his beard.

Kashmir news: It has been 72 days since Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was taken away by the BJP-led NDA government. All the politicals leaders were either put under house arrest or behind bars hours before the announcement was made in the Parliament on August 5. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was one among them. He has been lodged at Srinagar’s Hari Niwas where he is unrecognizable at a first glance.

It is really hard to recognise Omar as he has grown a long beard. A picture, accessed by NewsX, shows that he is having a big grey beard that was never spotted. before. Omar was earlier seen maintaining a little beard or remained clean-shaved. Some reports said that the National Conference working president had refused to shave his beard till he is released from detention.

At Hari Niwas, Omar begins his day with morning prayers and then takes a walk. He mostly remains inside his room for the rest of the time. He has been given access to newspapers and television. Omar is also being served home-cooked food at night. Apparently, Omar continues to remain under detention without any charge, unlike his father.

Former Jammu and Kashmir three-time CM Farooq Abdullah was slapped with the controversial Public Safety Act last month. He has been detained at his home in Srinagar. Former CM Mehbooba Mufti is also under preventive detention. The trio — Omar, his father and Mehbooba — had warned the Centre to not scrap Article 370 and Article 35 A.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has released lower-run politicians including Yawar Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohammad Sheikh and Shoiab Lone. They were detained at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Their release drew a sharp reaction from Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti who is operating her mother’s Twitter account.

Reports say detainees released today were forced to sign bonds.Under what law is their release conditional as their detention was illegal itself? Many including Ms Mufti have categorically refused to sign these bonds. The govt with its rudderless approach is tying itself in knots — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 10, 2019

Iltija claimed that the trio was released after forced to sign bonds. She also said that Mehbooba refused to sign the same. Iltija has been a strong critic of BJP-led NDA government over its Kashmir August 5 move.

