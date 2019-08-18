Pakistan has warned India to be ready for war if any misadventure happens. The rival country ad also lauded the UNSC for convening a special meeting on Kashmir after India removed Article 370 from Constitution.

Pakistan has said that it will constitute Kashmir cell in all its embassies across the world to internationalize the cause and India’s tactics to handle the dispute region. It has taken its stand clear for going war with India if it resorts to any misadventure. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warned Pakistan army is ready to defend and launch a war against India. The two nations relations took U-turn after India removed Article 370 which provided the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a joint press meet with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, Qureshi said the country is all set to wage a war with India if the rival country India attempts any misadventure.

Pakistan Foreign Office is also constituting a special cell on Kashmir. The special cell will be responsible for making a clear thought on future action on the current situation in Kashmir. Pakistan is also establishing Kashmir desk in all the Pakistan embassies around the world.

Earlier this week, Qureshi had written a letter to United Nation Security Council and urged them to take serious action against India for revoking Kashmir’s special status.

Meanwhile, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin had termed the latest decision on Kashmir an internal matter. Speaking at an event in Pokhran, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the country is strictly followed nuclear policy no first use nuclear doctrine but what happens in future depends on the circumstances. The statement sparked controversy and Pakistan termed it highly unfortunate and reflective of India’s irresponsible and belligerent behaviour regarding the nuclear weapons. However, India has maintained that it would not use nuclear as its no-first-use policy.

