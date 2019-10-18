Kashmir news: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday repeated that there would be a bloodbath in Kashmir once restrictions are lifted. Khan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was riding a tiger and claimed he was fearful. The Pakistan premier had earlier stated at the UNGA that blood would spill in the Valley once the curfew is lifted.

Kashmir news: Since the August 5 move of the BJP-led NDA government to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special status, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying to prove himself as self-proclaimed spokesperson of Kashmiris. Every day, he can be seen posting tweets on Kashmir trying to get international attention. However, he has so far failed as most of the international community has sided with India.

Continuing his efforts, Khan on Friday again warned that there will be a bloodbath once restrictions are lifted in Kashmir. The Pakistan premier said the world has witnessed the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fearful. Last month, Khan used his United Nations General Assembly speech to rake up Kashmir. He leveled serious allegations of human rights violations at the Indian Army. He also warned the UN of nuclear war between India and Pakistan if it failed to resolve the Kashmir issue.

However, he got a befitting reply when India used its right to respond. Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs, reminded the international community that Pakistan was a hub of terrorism as it houses many UN-designated terrorists. Vidisha also criticized Pakistan saying the size of minorities has shrunk who are subjected to systematic persecution.

According to reports, Kashmir is returning to normalcy. The government has also restored postpaid connections in the Valley, 72 days after all the communication lines were snapped. The restrictions have also been lifted. However, this week has turned out to be a nightmare for thousands of people associated with the apple industry.

Terrorists this week killed three non-local civilians –truck driver from Rajasthan, Punjab-based apple trader and a labourer from Chhattisgarh. The trio was killed in south Kashmir. Reports said that thousands of traders are fleeing for their lives who have been threatened by terrorists.

