PM Imran Khan called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a coward man who has committed such cruelty in Kashmir. He also blamed RSS for creating an environment of fear and hatred against Muslims and Kashmiris.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday attended a huge Kashmir solidarity rally in PoK. While addressing the rally, PM Imran Khan called the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a coward man who has committed such cruelty by deploying more than 9 lakh soldiers in Kashmir. He also accused Indian soldiers of committing atrocities against the people living in the valley.

Imran Khan said brave men do not commit atrocities on innocent people, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of RSS from his childhood. He said BJP-led government do not consider any minority groups equal citizens to Hindus in India. He accused BJP of walking through the same path as Hitler’s Nazi party, which committed atrocities against minority groups.

Imran Khan said the Kashmir issue has been internationalized. He hailed the UNSC for holding the meeting on Kashmir issue for the first time in 50 years. He applauded the US senators for writing a letter to US President Donald Trump and urged him to intervene in the issue.

While talking over the UN General Assembly session which will be held on September 27, Khan said he will not disappoint Kashmir people and will raise the issue of Kashmir in every international platform.

I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 11, 2019

Earlier, Imran had tweeted that the continuing siege in Kashmir by the Indian government has sent a message to the world that Pakistan stands with them everywhere.

This was the third visit of Pakistan PM Imran Khan to the PoK since August 5 when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir. Khan had visited the PoK on August 14. He had also addressed the PoK’s legislative assembly. He had also paid the visit to the families of soldiers killed during the LoC violations.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also demanded to lift the restrictions in the Kashmir. While addressing the rally, Qureshi said the residents of PoK has easy access to the internet and all the essentials while people living in Kashmir were neglected by the Indian government.

