Kashmir News: Parliamentary standing committee has expressed concern over the security of CRPF personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. This meeting was attended by senior officers of CRPF and NSG.

Parliamentary standing committee members met on Thursday. The member has expressed concern over the security of CRPF personnel deployed in terror-prone areas in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was chaired by Congress leader Anand Sharma. Other than MPs, the meeting was attended by the Director-General of CRPF, Central Industrial Security Force and National Security Guard officers.

During the meeting, the members highlighted the growing attacks on the CRPF in the Jammu and Kashmir. They also sought a detailed report from the DG CRPF. Reports said the Pulwama attack has led to the serious security issues before the security agencies. The panel members have also asked officers to use the bulletproof vehicles to ferry the jawans across the state, reports said.

On February 14 this year, more than 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when a suicide bomb-laden car rammed into a CRPF vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora area. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-baed militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The suicide attack which was said to be witnessed after two decades in the state was carried out by Kashmiri youth.

The attack was further condemned by world leaders. Post the attack, the Indian Air Forces attacked Pakistan’s Balakot where Indian forces claimed to have killed more than 200 to 300 militants. The two countries – India and Pakistan had also cut their diplomatic ties and even Pakistan closed its air space for the airplanes.

On August 5, Centre abrogated Article 370 of the constitution that provided special status to the Jammu and Kashmir. it also bifurcated the state into two Union territories. Since the two countries have exchanged and again snapped their diplomatic ties. Both the nation heads are getting support from the world leaders for Article 370. While Pakistan claimed to have got the support of more than 20 countries. India, on the other hand, claimed that Kashmir is its integral property.

