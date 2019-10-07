Kashmir News: PDP delegation on Monday has decided to defer the meeting with detained Mehbooba Mufti. The 10-member delegation will now meet the party chief on some other date.

The PDP delegation which was expected to meet the detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today has decided to meet her on some other day. Reports said the 10-member delegation of PDP leaders have deferred the meeting with party chief by without citing any reason.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has been a critic to BJP-led Centre since the state wing of BJP pulled out its support from an alliance government in the state. Mehbooba was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the night of August 4 when Centre had deployed additional troops in the valley.

PDP spokesperson Firdious Tak has said the 10-member delegation which will be led by party general secretary Ved Mahajan has now changed the date of meeting with former CM. Meanwhile, the former legislator has not cited any reason behind the postponement of the meeting date.

On Sunday, the rival National Conference delegation-led by former MLA Devender Singh Rana met party chief Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. The delegation, which comprised of 15 NC leaders, said for any political process to begin, the leaders should be released.

The three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were detained a day before when Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Along with them, hundreds of other political leaders have also been detained. Even hundreds of activists have also bee arrested.

Since then, strict restrictions have been put in place in the valley to avert any untoward incident. Thousands of additional troops have been deployed in the state to control the protests.

The decision of granting permission to meet detained party leaders was taken by the state administration after Election Commission announced Block development Council elections in the state. The BDC polls are slated on October 24 and the results will be declared on the same day. So far, BJP is the only party in the state who has announced its candidates.

