Kashmir news: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reacted for the first time to BJP-led NDA government's move to strip Jammu an Kashmir of special status. She termed the Central government's decision as unconstitutional. On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of Article 370 and its bifurcation.

Kashmir news: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for East UP, on Tuesday, slammed the BJP-led NDA government for the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special rights to the state. She said that the Central government has followed an unconstitutional manner to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate te state into two Union Territories. Priyanka also termed the BJP’s move as unconstitutional. It was his first reaction since August 05, when Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special constitutional status.

The Congress party is divided over the scrapping of Article 370 and the state’s division. Many Congress leaders including former finance minister P Chidambaram and Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad strongly opposed BJP’s decision. However, several leaders from the party fold astonished everyone by extending their support to the saffron party. One among the supporters was senor most Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In a tweet, he said that the BJP’s move was in the interest of the country, adding that he stood for Jammu and Kashmir’s full integration into the Union of India. The party also had to face embarrassment in Lok Sabha when of its MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the country’s stand on Kashmir. India has been insisting that Kashmir is an internal issue and the country has the right to dictate.

Chowdhury said that how Kashmir is an internal issue when it is being monitored by the United States. He added that if Kashmir is an internal issue why previous governments signed the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. His comments came as a shocker as India has always maintained Kashmir is its internal issue.

Meanwhile, the government imposed strict security measures in Jammu and Kashmir just before the August 05 decision. Thousands of troops sealed the roads and streets to thwart any protests. The restrictions were also not eased on Monday when Mulsim world celebrated Eid-al-Adha.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App