Kashmir news: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its unilateral decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir’s of its special status. The Congress UP East general secretary said that PM Modi-led government dispensation does not respect the RSS views, referring to outfit’s call for a dialogue between those favouring reservation and those opposing it. In a tweet, she said that it was interesting the RSS declared all issues in the society should be resolved through cordial dialogue.

She said that either PM Modi and his government no longer respect the RSS’s views or they don’t believe that there is an issue in Jammu and Kashmir. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, at an event on competitive exams, had said that when the supporters and opponents of reservation would hear and consider each other, then the only solution could be found in just one minute. He said that the issue would end without law or rules.

I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS’s views or they don’t believe that there is an “issue” in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting…. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 19, 2019

Priyanka said that the government did not consult the stakeholders before abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories. On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shaha announced the move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that guaranteed near-autonomous staus to the state. The decision was taken without any information to the people of the state.

A curfew was imposed on the night of August 4 and all the communication lines were severed. For the first time in Kashmir’s history, the landlines services were cut. Hundreds of politicians including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also detained. The government had ordered the opening of schools on Monday but at most places, students did not turn up.

