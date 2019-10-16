Kashmir news: Terrorists on Wednesday killed a Punjab-based apple trader in Shopian, hours after killing Chhattisgrah labourer in Shopian. On Monday, terrorists had killed a Truck driver in Shopian. He was from Rajasthan.

Kashmir news: Hours after Chhattisgarh labourer was killed in Pulwama, terrorists on Wednesday evening shot at apple traders from Punjab in the neighboring Shopian district, leaving them in a pool of blood. The duo has been identified as Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev. Singh has succumbed to his injuries while Sanjeev is said to be in a critical condition. The incident happened at around 7:30 pm in the Trenz area of Shopian. Both were taken to a district hospital in Pulwama, police said.

Hours before this attack, terrorists killed a laborer from Chhattisgarh who was working at a brick kiln. He was identified as Sethi Kumar Sagar. On Monday, a truck driver from Rajasthan was killed who was transporting apples. According to the police, the terrorists include a Pakistani national who had crossed to the Indian side. The attack took place in the Shirmal village of the volatile district. The deceased was identified as Sharief Khan. Reports said that Khan’s truck was also set on fire after killing him.

Monday incident happened on the same day when the government restored the post-paid mobile connections after 72 days following the dilution of Article 370 and Artice 35 A. With the killing of Punjab-based trader, three people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have been killed in the Valley after August 5. Reports said that terrorists threatened orchard owners to not sell their produce to outsiders. They have also set apple boxes on fire at several places.

Earlier, in north Kashmir’s Sopore area, the fruit growers were warned to stay away from the marketing intervention scheme (MIS), a government scheme launched last month for direct sale. Many orchardists have not registered themselves.

Apples of the Kashmir Valley rot due to terrorists, protests; trade shrinks to less than 10 per cent

Some did it in protest against the scrapping of Kashmir’s special status. A large number of people are associated with the apple business in the Valley. Due to the shutdown, curfew, communications blockade, their economy was badly hit.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App