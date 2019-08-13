Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik over his aircraft jibe saying he would be happy to invite Malik to visit the state with the Opposition delegation and asked if they will be allowed to meet the people and leaders over there.

After Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation on the situation in the state, and took a jibe saying he will send an aircraft for the Congress leader to review the situation, Rahul, in response, has come down heavily upon Malik saying he and the Opposition delegation will take him to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He added that he didn’t need the aircraft and asked him if they will be allowed to travel freely and meet the people, mainstream leaders and the Indian soldiers over there.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also sparked controversy after he accused the Centre of religious fanaticism over Article 370 revocation. He said BJP scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status because it was a Muslim dominated state, hence, had it been a Hindu state, no such action would have taken by the Centre.

Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there. https://t.co/9VjQUmgu8u — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2019

Another interesting development has come from Pakistan as its Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has cautioned his government to not expect UNSC welcome it with garlands when it speaks against India. He underlined that even one country from P-5 supporting India would lead to serious ramifications for Pakistan.

His statement was in line with Russia’s support to India over the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. It said India made the move within the constitutional framework.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kashmir continues to be intense as the prohibitory orders continue in the state, though there has been occasional relaxation for the people. Last week, people were allowed to offer Friday prayers following which there were massive protests against the security forces. The forces in response resorted to pellets and tear gas to restrain the rebels.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App