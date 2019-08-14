Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a fresh response to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik told him that he was willing to visit the state provided there were no conditions and asked him when he can come there.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again engaged in a war of words with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik by accepting his invitation to visit the state and asking him when he can come to the state. Yesterday, the Congress leader took a jibe at Malik telling him that he did not need a special aircraft for his visit and asked him if the Opposition delegation will be allowed to travel freely in the state.

Later, Malik replied to Rahul saying he should know that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was under control and told him to refer to Indian news channels to get a real sense of what is happening in Kashmir.

He also cautioned him to not politicise the matter and underlined Supreme Court’s hearing on a plea that had sought relaxation in restrictions. Praising the top court, Malik said the top court has given some time to the government for the status quo Jammu and Kashmir.

Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2019

Now in a fresh reply, Rahul has accepted Malik’s invitation to meet the people but underlined ‘no conditions’ disclaimer. Rahul yesterday had mocked the governor after he said he will be sending a special aircraft for him to review the situation. Gandhi in response said he did not need the aircraft and would be travelling with his delegation but wondered if they will be allowed to travel without any restrictions.

Rahul had earlier claimed that there was turbulence in the valley to which Malik accused him of spreading misinformation. Congress leader P Chidambaram also sparked controversy over his religious fanaticism accusation against BJP. On abrogation of Article 370 by BJP, Chidamabaram said the move was made by the Centre because Jammu and Kashmir was a Muslim-majority state.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App