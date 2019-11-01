Kashmir news: Restrictions were imposed in Kashmir parts on Friday to prevent the people from hitting the streets. The curbs were placed in Srinagar areas, a day after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories. Most areas of the Valley are shut in protest against the August 5 move of the Central government.

Kashmir news: A day after Jammu and Kashmir was formally bifurcated into two Union Territories, several parts of the Valley witnessed restrictions in view of the Friday congregational prayers. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order, reports said. Earlier, curbs were lifted from the Valley.

Reports said that restrictions were imposed in Srinagar areas as there were apprehensions of protests against the division of the erstwhile state. It has been seen in the past that people took to streets after Friday prayers particularly in Srinagar.

Most of the Valley remained shut for the 89th consecutive day to protest against the Central government’s move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the Constitution. The move was criticized by the entire Opposition. Since August 5, most educational institutions and business establishments remained closed.

Kashmir news: With Jammu and Kashmir losing statehood, Radio Kashmir renamed All India Radio Srinagar

On Tuesday, the BJP-led NDA government allowed the European Union parliamentary panel to visit Kashmir. It was for the first time that any foreign group was allowed to enter the Valley after the August 5 move. The decision was taken at a time when the government has been disallowing the Opposition party leaders to visit the Valley.

The Congress, CPI (M), National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, AIMIM and other parties slammed the government, saying why a foreign group was allowed and not country’s own Parliament members. They also questioned the government citing the country’s stand the Kashmir was India’s internal issue. The EU group was also criticized as most of its members were affiliated to far-right political parties.

Meanwhile, the August 5 move escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Islamabad has been trying to internationalize the issue but it failed to get the support of world powers. Baring a few nations, most of the countries have sided with India. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan even used his United Nations General Assembly speech to rake up Kashmir but did not get desired results.

