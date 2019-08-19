The situation in Jammu and Kashmir continues to remain intense with meagre normalcy. Reports have been rife on clashes between local and the Indian troops that injured several in the clashes. Meanwhile, out of 200 schools, 95 reopened today, though many wore deserted look due to less turnout.

Kashmir news: With the state administration announcing a gradual relaxation on restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, the movement seems to have been restored after being in unrest for almost 12 days. Though between the two regions of the newly declared Union Territory, it’s the Jammu region that is at maximum ease, while in Kashmir restrictions are being relaxed in a phased manner. From 2G internet services to reopening of schools, several normalcy measures have been taken by the state administration.

According to ANI, schools in Rajouri district resumed without any obstruction. Contrary to the expected number, only 95 were open and they too wore a deserted look due to less student turn out. On the other hand, local shopkeepers and public transport could be seen operating freely.

Though 2G internet services have been restored, the 4G will take some time as a preventive measure against misuse by hate mongers, said a state official.

Ever since the restrictions were eased, reports of clashes between the security forces and local have been rife. This has led to the reimposition of restrictions in some parts of Srinagar.

On Sunday, an overnight tussle between Jammu and Kashmir police and residents left dozens injured. Protests have been on against PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government since state’s special status was abrogated on August 5.

An official confirmed that protesters pelted stones on at least 47 occasions on Saturday and 20 on Sunday and it’s going to escalate further, reported Reuters.

Several injured were taken to Srinagar hospital on Saturday after they were fired with pellets by the security forces, some, in fact, refused treatment due to fear of being arrested.

The disturbance reportedly has surfaced from the regions where restrictions were not eased. Though measures to ease the lockdown were still in progress as it is only landline connections and schools that have resumed in the valley. Reports related to clashes have mainly surfaced from Rainawari, Nowhetta and Gojwara districts of Srinagar where the troops reportedly resorted to tear gas, pepper grenades and pellets to restrain protesters.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App