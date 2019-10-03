Kashmir News: All the schools to reopen today after staying closed for nearly two months in the valley. On August 5, Centre abrogated Article 370.

In a unique development, all the educational institutions across the Kashmir will reopen today. The schools were closed for nearly two months after Centre revoked Article 370 of the constitution. Since then, the valley has been witnessing protests and detention of political and separatist leadership.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had ordered officials for opening the schools in the valley. Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan has directed all the senior officials to make sure the protection of students inside the schools. Khan has also ordered to all the private and government-run schools that no tuition and bus fee should not be charged during the closure of schools. The administration has also ordered that colleges will be reopened on October 9. Both colleges and schools have been closed since the Centre’s landmark decision.

The administration has also directed officials to hold the meeting of teachers and parents at all the schools in the valley for the smooth functioning of the educational educations. Meanwhile, it has also been finalized that the institutions who found charging tuition fees and bus fees from the students during the closing period were levied with heavy fines and their registration will e cancelled.

In August, after the abrogation of Article 370, the state administration had ordered to reopen the schools. But the students were not seen attending the schools. The valley is witnessing a disastrous situation since August 5. Thousands of security forces were deployed and all the major roads have been sealed then.

The government has detained political and separatist leaders across the valley. Three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also been detained. Hundreds of minors have also been detained by the authorities.

On Wednesday, officials announced seven political leaders of the National Conference, Congress and J&K Panthers Party from the Jammu region. These include NC’s Davinder Singh Rana, Surjit Singh Salathia, Javed Rana and Sajjad Ahmed Kitcloo, Congress’ Raman Bhalla and Waqar Rasool and Harsh Dev Singh of J&KPP.

