Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement leader Shehla Rashid in a series of tweet this morning said the Jammu and Kashmir police was powerless in the state and that everything was in the hands of paramilitary forces. She further accused the forces of ransacking houses and deliberately mixing oil with rice.

Refuting her allegations, the Indian Army called them baseless and accused her of disseminating fake news to incite people in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another tweet, she claimed that four men were tortured in the Army camp during interrogation. She said a mic was kept close to the men so that their screams could be heard and added that it was done to terrorise people and create an environment of fear.

Rashid further asserted that people could not sit for interviews or could not receive official notification because of total communication blackout.

Join Kashmir Solidarity march tomorrow at 11 am from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

Revoke Presidential Order C.O. 272

Release all arrested leaders

Restore communication channels pic.twitter.com/NVux8yaC1V — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) August 6, 2019

Soon after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Rashid had called a solidarity march at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the Centre release detained political leaders and restoration of communication channels.

On August 5, when the Centre revoked Article 370, Rashid had condemned the BJP-led government’s move to replace the state government by the governor and constituent assembly by the legislative assembly. She further slammed Centre for subverting the Consitution.

She had said that India turned Kashmir into a black hole with the suspension of normal life and accused the government of nullifying state’s special status in the garb of nationalism. Rashid had been vocal in her criticism of government especially with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

