Kashmir news: Supreme Court today took up the plea challenging clampdown, restrictions on phones, and internet by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. The court said that it would take up the case again after two weeks.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a plea challenging BJP-led Centre’s decision to impose Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. The plea was filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels & other restrictions from Jammu and Kashmir. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and Ajay Rastogi refused to pass an immediate order into the matters and said it would take some more time for normalcy to return to the Valley. The apex court ordered that it would take up the case after two weeks again.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, said that the government has been reviewing the day-to-day situation in the Valley. He added that the situation in the Valley is highly sensitive and it would be in the interest of everyone that the several restrictions would continue for some more time. He then told the apex court that no one has died so far, claiming not a single drop of blood has been shed in Jammu and Kashmir. To this, the court asked to trust and give more time to the Centre to restore normalcy in the Valley.

In the plea, Poonawalla has also challenged the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone. The mainstream leaders of Kashmir were put under House arrest on August 5, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the bill to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

