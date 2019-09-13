Kashmir news: Suspected terrorists have snatched a service rifle from PDP district president's PSO in Kishtwar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have laid a cordon and check-points to nab the terrorists. The incident is the first-of-its-kind during the turbulent situation in the state followed by the abrogation of Article 370

Kashmir news: Suspected terrorists on Friday snatched the weapon from a personnel security officer (PSO) of Peoples Democratic Party’s Kishtwar president. A service rifle was snatched from Shekh Nasir who belongs to Gurian area of the district. Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said that Jammu and Kashmir has launched a cordon to nab the terrorists. He added that the check-points have also been laid.

The incident comes a day after police arrested three suspected terrorists near the Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border in Lakhanpur. The police intercepted a truck in which weapons were being transported. A total of six AK-47 rifles were seized.

Angrez Singh Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar: A gun has been snatched from a Protective Service Officer (PSO) of District President of PDP, Shekh Nasir of Kishtwar from Gurian area of Kishtwar. Police is searching, check-points and cordon has been laid. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Earlier in March this year, a similar incident of rifle snatching was reported from the district. Suspected terrorists had snatched AK-47 rifle of a policeman. He was posted as a PSO of district development commissioner Kishtwar. The PSO, identified as Daleep Kumar, had claimed that some masked gunmen barged into his residence at Shaheedi Mazar area and fled with his rifle.

Friday’s rifle snatching incident is first-of-its-kind in the state after the BJP-led NDA government revoked Jammu and Kashmir partial-autonomous status. The state has been on the edge since August 5, 2019, a day when Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370.

Before making a historic announcement, thousands of troops were deployed across the state particularly in the valley to thwart protests. All the communication lines including landline servives were cut. Even all the mainstream, as well as separatist leaders, were put under house arrest or behind bars. The detained leaders include three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

The August 5 decision escalated tensions between India and neighboring country. Pakistan strictly opposed the move, saying it was unilateral and illegal. The country also tried to make it an international issue. However, India has maintained that the Kashmir is its internal matter.

