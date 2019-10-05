Terrorist attack in Anantnag: This is the second major terrorist attack on security forces after the Pulwama attack that took place on February 24, 2019.

Terrorist attack in Anantnag: As many as six people were injured after terrorists lobbed a hand grenade outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday morning. Additional security forces were rushed to the spot and the locality cordoned off to nab the attackers. The injured have been rushed to a local hospital for treatment. No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place on KP Road.

This is the second major terrorist attack on security forces after the Pulwama attack that took place on February 24, 2019. More than 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives and the vehicle they were travelling in was completely destroyed due to the high-intensity IED blast carried out by terrorists trained by Pakistan.

On October 3, the Delhi Police Special Cell conducted search operations at several locations in the national capital after receiving inputs on likely terror strike. Earlier October 2, the police issued a terror alert in Delhi after receiving information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri terrorists were planning strikes during the festival season. The report said that the insurgents belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad and were carrying weapons.

The security measures were beefed up in the 15 districts of the state after the orders of deputy commissioners of police (DCP). The DCP also ordered to set up security in such a way that police personnel would easily commute on the streets to avoid any terror attacks. The police have also heightened the security in more crowded places in the national capitals, including metro stations, malls, and markets. The reports noted that the security officials have also been scrutinizing the CCTV footage to monitor suspicious activities.

