Kashmir news: Six security personnel have been injured in the grenade attack in Srinagar. The attack happened in the Karan Nagar area when the CRPF team was checking vehicles.

Kashmir news: Terrorists on Saturday hurled a grenade at the CRPF men near Karan Nagar Police Station, injuring six security personnel. The attack took place in Srinagar’s Kakasarai area when the CRPF personnel were checking the vehicles. The security forces have cordoned the area and search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

The grenade attack in the capital city comes almost three months after the dilution of Article 370, Article 35 A and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The bifurcation plan will come into force on October 31. In the last few weeks, Kashmir witnessed a rise in violence. Several non-local truck drivers were killed in south Kashmir.

Kashmir remains on the edge for the past 82 days. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions are closed. All the shops and other business establishments remain shut for most of the time. Ahead of the August 5 move, all the communication lines were snapped including landline services.

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/z0uaozQIkn — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

Though the landline connections were restored after a few weeks and postpaid connections were restored after 72 days, the prepaid connections continue to remain barred. Most of the political leaders including the three chief ministers of the state are also under preventive detention.

Kashmir news: Apple traders easy prey for terrorists, run for their lives

These include National Conference president and three-time CM Farooq Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. The trio continues to remain under house arrest. The lower-rung politicians have been released.

In Kashmir, tales of torture remain suppressed by “fear and threats”

The Central government’s August 5 move escalated tensions between India and Pakistan with the latter trying to Internationalise the issue and the former maintaining that Kashmir is its internal matter. Pakistan has used every global platform to highlight Kashmir but has so far failed to get support. Most of the countries including global powers have sided with India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App