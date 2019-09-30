Kashmir news: The Washington Post has published a report accusing India Army of torturing and abusing Kashmiri youth. The report said that the soldiers allegedly beat and hung youngsters upside down in south Kashmir. Earlier, The New York Times, the BCC, AFP and other media organizations have reported human rights violations in the Valley.

Kashmir news: The reports of human rights violations continue to pour from Kashmir following the dilution of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution. This time, The Washington Post has come with a report with the title “The night the soldiers came: Allegations of abuse surface in Kashmir”, levelling serious allegations of human rights abuses against the Indian Army.

In Parigam village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the report said, the Army beat Yassin Bhat, 25, after the former came for him in the dead of night. He was allegedly given electric shocks after he took off his clothes on the directions of the soldiers. The torture continued for two hours, the report said.

Another youngster, Muzaffar Nabi, a friend of Bhatt, alleged that the Army administered him electric shocks on his thigh, chest and palms, the report said, adding that when he asked the Army men what was his crime, he did not get any answer.

Read The Washington Post story here:

The night the soldiers came: Allegations of abuse surface in Kashmir

The Washington Post claimed that its reporters interviewed 19 Kashmiris in 13 south Kashmir villages and all narrated the similar stories, accusing Indian Army of abuses. The report said that the Army beat villagers with rods, cables and give electric shocks to them. The report has also carried photos of the alleged torture.

Reyaz Ahmed Mir, a resident of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, has alleged that the Army applied electric shocks to his genitals and right toe. He was also hung upside down. He was asked who had attended his brother’s last rites in 2018, The Washington Post said. However, the India Army has denied all the allegations, terming them false and fabricated.

Earlier, several other international media organisation had reported human rights abuses in the Valley. The allegations levelled against the Army started growing after the August 5 decision of the BJP-led NDA government to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status.

